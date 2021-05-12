CK Akonnor to name Black Stars squad for June friendlies today

Head Coach of the Black Stars Charles Kwablan Akonnor will today, Wednesday, May 12 address the media at the Conference Hall of the Ghana Football Association.
Coach Akonnor will name Ghana’s squad for two friendly matches that have been lined up for the team in the June International window.
The friendly matches replace the FIFA World Cup qualifiers that got postponed last week.
Ghana was about to commence her campaign with a home fixture at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 4 against Ethiopia and play South Africa away on June 12 but both fixtures have been rescheduled.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on May 6 decided to move the games to September due to ‘challenges caused by Covid-19.’
Coach Akonnor and his Technical team will use the games to further assess players ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The Press briefing will take place at 3pm.