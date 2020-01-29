CK Akonnor won't give in to external influences on call-ups - Abukari Damba

Former Ghana International, Abukari Damba believes Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor won't allow to be influenced by any external body with regards to national team call-ups.
Akonnor early this month was appointed the Black Stars coach on a 2-year contract replacing Kwesi Appiah.
The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko gaffer has been tasked to lead the Black Stars through the qualifiers to AFCON 2021 as well as the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
According to Damba, although CK Akonnor is a man of his own, football administrators should not interfere in his work.
“CK has learnt a lot from his predecessors. Looking at the personality of CK Akonnor, he is a person with a German attitude and cannot be compromised”. Damba told Happy FM.
“We need to give him the freedom to work and he will bring in the players who can help the country”.
“I know he will do a broader consultation and rely on people who can help him do the job”
“I hope administrators will stay away from influencing him. The way I know him he will not tolerate anybody who dares to influence him.”
Charles Kwabla Akonnor is currently in Europe to meet Black Stars players and outline his visions and plans to them.
Akonnor will lead the Black Stars to play its first match against Sudan in March for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers. Ghana top Group C with 6 points from 2 games.