Let's support our own - Kurt Okraku to Ghanaians

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku is rallying support for the various national team coaches.
The GFA early this month appointed new coaches to handle the national teams after the dissolution last year stating that the 'national teams have not been competitive'.
Speaking at the meet the press series at the Exim Bank in Accra, Kurt called on Ghanaians to throw their weight behind them to succeed.
Touching on the new Black Stars trainer Charles Kwabla Akonnor who has been appointed on a 2-year contract and tasked to lead the Black Stars through the qualifiers to AFCON 2021 as well as the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, Kurt noted that the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko need the backing of the nation to bring back the lost glory.
“As we speak the head trainer Charles Akunnor is outside the shores of Ghana working. We have only one Black Stars. When the Black Stars gel, when the Black Stars play exciting football, it has a multiplier effect on all of us”, the GFA boss said.
“It is so important for us to offer our undiluted support to not only support our U-15 boys and girls but most importantly our senior national team, the Black Stars. The Black Stars needs your support, the Black Stars needs our support.”
Meanwhile, coach CK Akonnor has indicated that during his reign as the head coach for the Black Stars, he will only work with players who are ready to give their all to wear the jersey of the senior national team.
