Commonwealth Games: Joseph Paul Amoah wins bronze in men's 200m event

Ghanaian sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah won 200m bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with an absolutely brilliant run on Saturday.
Amoah finished third in the final in 20.49seconds, with the commentator describing his performance as the “run of his lifetime.” It’s his first Commonwealth medal.
Jereem Richards of Trinidad defended his title with a stunning Games record and a personal best of 19.80seconds.
He was neck-and-neck with second-placed Zharnel Hughes of England before finding that magnificent extra gear to cross the finish line.
Amoah’s medal is the first by an African in the 200m since 2006.
It is also the first medal in the 200m by a Ghanaian since George Daniels won the silver for Ghana at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, New Zealand.