Costa Rica 2022: Evelyn Badu named Black Princesses captain ahead of World Cup

Black Princesses head coach, Ben Fokuo has announced that Mukarama Abdulai will serve as General Captain of the team whilst Evelyn Badu gets the nod as the team Captain during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022.
Evelyn Badu is embracing her new role and is ready to work with her teammates to achieve remarkable success as a team.
“I am very glad and honoured to captain the team during the qualifying matches and to lead the team in Costa Rica.” She told ghanafa.org
“I am grateful to the Technical team for the trust and I know the team will work together to achieve great things in Costa Rica. We will work hard as a team to achieve success”
The former Hasaacas Ladies midfielder will be assisted by Anasthesia Achiaa and Cynthia Fiindib Konlan as 1st Deputy and 2nd Deputy captains respectively.
The Black Princesses are drawn in Group D with U.S.A., Japan and the Netherlands.