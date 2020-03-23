Covid-19: SWAG suspends all activities

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) have suspended all activities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
SWAG, the umbrella body for sports journalist in the country that has been in existence for over 50 years in a statement said all its activities have been put on hold in a bid to avoid the spread of the deadly virus in the country.
Portions of the statement read: "In keeping with Government's directives and to prevent the spread of the menacing and treacherous Global Pandemic called Covid-19. The Executive Council of the Sports Writers' Association of Ghana (SWAG) after an emergency meeting respectfully communicate and reminds the General Assembly''
"That all SWAG Meetings both National and Regional has been suspended.'
SWAG, further advised its members to strictly adhere to the observe social distancing and abide by the guidelines provided by the Ghana Health Service.
SWAG is noted for honouring sports excellence annually through the SWAG Awards and the SWAG Cup which is often contested among the top football clubs in Ghana annually.
All public gatherings including, sporting activities in Ghana have been postponed until further notice due to Covid-19.
Ghana has recorded 24 COVID-19 cases so far with one death.
