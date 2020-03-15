SWAG inaugurates Eastern Regional branch

Contact tracing is key to fighting coronavirus - Ghana Health Service The Ghana Health Service says contact tracing is the key way of fighting the…

Gov't issues travel advisory over Covid-19 The government of Ghana has issued travel advice to prevent the spread of…

Kurl Songx to thrill fans as Legon Cities take on Medeama Musician Kurl Songx will be performing on matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier…

A third suspected case of Coronavirus identified in Obuasi A third suspected case of Coronavirus has been identified in Obuasi in the…