SWAG inaugurates Eastern Regional branch

The Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana led by President Kwabena Yeboah has officially inaugurated its Eastern Regional branch on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Conference Hall of Bedtime Hotel.
The event was held at the Conference Hall of Bedtime Hotel and in attendance were the General Secretary Charles Osei Asibey, Deputy GS Thomas Boakye Agyemang, Executive Member Sometymer Otuo Acheampong and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Free Zones Authority.
READ ALSO: PHOTOS: 45th MTN SWAG Awards launched
SWAG, the umbrella body for sports journalist in the country has been in existence for over 50 years and have inaugurated branches in Volta, Ashanti and the Bring Ahafo Regions.
The inauguration of the Eastern branch is in line with the objective to make SWAG vibrant nationwide and mobilize practicing sports journalists under its umbrella.
SWAG is noted for honouring sports excellence annually through the SWAG Awards and the SWAG Cup which is often contested among the top football clubs in Ghana annually.
The acting executive to lead the Eastern Regional branch for the next two years are;
Chairman: Kwaku Sarpong Sarkodie Vice Chairman: Eugene Kumi Abbrey Secretary: Kwasi Baah Duodu Vice Secretary: Israel Osei Asante Treasurer: Ferdinand Akuffo Organizer: Kenneth Oliver EXCO Member: Benjamin Akoto