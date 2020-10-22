Covid-19: Testing of Premier League players ahead of 2020/21 Ghana Premier League begins

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced that they have commenced testing of players of the 18 Premier League clubs.
In a statement, the GFA said the testing is part of preparations towards the 2020/2021 football season that is expected to commence on November 13, 2020.
According to the country's football governing body, all registered players, technical and management team members will be tested for Covid-19.
"The testing of players, coaching staff and officials of the 18 Premier League clubs will begin on Thursday, October 22, 2020," a GFA statement said.
This is part of preparations towards the 2020/2021 football season that is expected to commence on November 13, 2020. The first club to undergo the tests is Dawu based Dreams FC.
The testing of players and officials, an alliance between the Ghana Football Association and the government covid-19 task force is part of efforts being made to ensure that football is played in the safest possible way.
All registered players of the clubs, coaching staff and officials will undergo the test for the purposes of competition integrity, fairness and transparency.
The GFA is also working hard to put forward measures to ensure that games are played under strict covid-19 protocols for a successful 2020/2021 season."
