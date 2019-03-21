Daniel Lomotey leaves Meteors camp to secure move to Azerbaijan

Reports coming from the Black Meteors camp indicates that Wafa SC striker Daniel Lomotey has left the camp to secure a deal in Azerbaijan.
Lomotey, 20, was part of the Black Satellites team that exited the group stages of the U-20 AFCON held in Niger in February.He scored two goals in three games.
The young striker was among a host of local based players invited into the national U-23 and has been in camp for the past two weeks but with less than three days to Ghana’s crucial game with Gabon on Saturday,the player has left the camp to secure a move in the European country.
The Black Meteors will be looking to record an emphatic victory against Gabon to enhance their chances of qualifying to the next round of the qualifiers.
