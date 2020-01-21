David Dickson Ocloo resigns as Liberty Professionals coach

David Dickson Ocloo has resigned from his position as the head coach of Liberty Professionals.
His decision to step down comes days after Liberty Professionals lost 2-1 at the Carl Reindorf Park to Hearts of Oak.
He managed 5 games in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League picking a win and 3 draws, they placed Liberty 10th on the standings.
- READ ALSO: GPL week 5: Hearts stage comeback to beat Liberty, Matthew Anim Cudjoe scores in Kotoko win
It has been a pleasure working with you and the entire Liberty Professionals team for the past one and half month. In my time here, I have grown professionally and made life-long friends.
I would like to thank the CEO and General Manager for their support annd confidence in me. I will also like to thank the players for their co-operation and faith in me.
You have my full commitment and cooperation for a smooth transition of responsibilities. I wish you and Liberty Professionals the very best going forward.