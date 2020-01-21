PrimeNewsGhana

David Dickson Ocloo resigns as Liberty Professionals coach

By Vincent Ashitey
David Dickson Ocloo
David Dickson Ocloo

David Dickson Ocloo has resigned from his position as the head coach of Liberty Professionals.

His decision to step down comes days after Liberty Professionals lost 2-1 at the Carl Reindorf Park to Hearts of Oak.

Ocloo becomes the third manager to part ways with a club after Hearts of Oak’s Kim Grant was shown the exit door by his employers after losing his first game against Berekum Chelsea and Robert Essibu resigning as Dwarfs coach last week.

He managed 5 games in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League picking a win and 3 draws, they placed Liberty 10th on the standings.

He joined the Scientific Soccer lads December last year after Coach David Reginald Asante took a sabbatical leave in pursuit of a coaching course abroad.

 

Below is the statement:
"Through this letter, I hereby announce my resignation from the position of Head coach for Liberty Professionals effective 20th January, 2020.

It has been a pleasure working with you and the entire Liberty Professionals team for the past one and half month. In my time here, I have grown professionally and made life-long friends.

I would like to thank the CEO and General Manager for their support annd confidence in me. I will also like to thank the players for their co-operation and faith in me.

You have my full commitment and cooperation for a smooth transition of responsibilities. I wish you and Liberty Professionals the very best going forward.