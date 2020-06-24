David Luiz signs new contract with Arsenal

Ernest Norgbey files third suit against EC The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey has filed an application…

GRIDCo appoints Florence Nuamah Agyei as new Human Resource Director The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has appointed Florence Nuamah Agyei as its new…

South African court cancels Jacob Zuma's arrest warrant The High Court in Pietermaritzburg has cancelled an arrest warrant against…