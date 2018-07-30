Dr Kweku Frimpong says Medeama and Ashgold should represent Ghana in Africa next year.

President of Ashantigold SC Dr Kweku Frimpong says Medeama and his club should be allowed to represent Ghana in CAF competitions next year.
Dr Kweku Frimpong is pushing for the two clubs to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup despite the halt on the domestic front.
All official football activities have been halted and has brought an abrupt end to the Ghana Premier League.
This is as a result of an investigative piece premiered by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which exposed the rot in Ghana Football.
"We should allow Medeama and Ashantigold to represent Ghana in Africa next season and restructure the league as well," he is quoted by Atinka FM
It is still unclear whether the Ghana Premier League will resume or will be called off.
Medeama finished top of the table after the first half of the campaign with the miners in second place.
And the Ashantigold boss wants the two clubs to represent the West African nation.
