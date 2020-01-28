Ebusua Dwarfs coach elated after first win of the 2019/20 season

Ebusua Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson Quartey has expressed his delight after aiding his outfit to bag their first win of the season.
The Cape Coast side after losing their previous 5 matches finally won their first 3 points of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign following a 2-1 victory against Dreams FC on Monday.
Goals from Seidu Abubakar and Albert Hammond for Dwarfs, despite a late consolation from Kwame Otu saw Ernest Thompson charges picked up the maximum points.
Speaking in his post-match interview Ernest Thompson who took over from Robert Essibu who resigned after the opening 4 games said: I feel good, it's been coming (first win) and we were expecting this when we took over.
It's just been a week and a half and we are working very hard to improve on the players condition because we realised that their condition was a little down so we worked on their condition and other technical aspects of the game and that has brought about improvement and then the seriousness of at least to score and win the game
Actually we employed tactics that we knew Dreams FC play the Academy type of game, so we will come in winning all the first balls and then catching them on the breaks and you saw all our two goals coming from that tactics that you sit back pick the ball and send a long one into their area and finally we finished the chances.
Dwarfs will now hope they can build on today’s win in subsequent matches to ensure they climb out of the relegation zone.
