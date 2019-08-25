EPL: Aguero scores 2 as Man City brush off Bournemouth

Sergio Aguero scored twice as reigning champions Manchester City moved up to second in the Premier League with a convincing victory at Bournemouth.
Despite the odd defensive lapse, it was a largely comfortable afternoon for Pep Guardiola's side, who are now two points behind leaders Liverpool.
His City team quickly established control, with Argentina forward Aguero turning Kevin de Bruyne's cross into the bottom left corner from eight yards.
And Raheem Sterling doubled their advantage with his fifth goal in as many matches, flicking a shot beyond Cherries keeper Aaron Ramsdale after a fine David Silva pass.
While Bournemouth rallied and substitute Harry Wilson's superb 25-yard free-kick raised hopes of a fight-back, Aguero pounced for City's third after more good work from Silva.
The 31-year-old emphatically finished from 10 yards to record his 400th career goal.
It ensured Bournemouth, who drop to 10th place, continued a miserable run against City that has seen them concede 28 times in their last nine league meetings.
Source: BBC