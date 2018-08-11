EPL : Christian Atsu taste defeat as Newcastle lose 2-1 to Spurs

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu has tasted his first defeat of the season as Newcastle were defeated 2-1 by Tottenham Hotspurs at the Saint James' Park in the English Premier League.
Christian Atsu made his first appearance of the season in the EPL, coming on, in the 69 minute to replace Matt Richie for Newcastle United.
The explosive encounter produced three goals from three headers in the first half of the game.
Spurs opened the scoring through Jan Vertonghen who headed home from close range after meeting Sanchez's flick header.
Newcastle United equalized four munites later after conceding. It was the Spanish international, Joselu who met the decent cross from Matt Ritchie with a directed header from close range to restore parity.
Spurs pressed high after the conceding the goal and eventually got the breakthrough.
The English youngster Dele Alli headed home from close range after a pinpoint cross from Serge Aurier.
Newcastle new signing Solomon Rondon came close to getting the equalizer as the Venezuelan unleashed a superb strike as the ball was blocked by Vertonghen which went on the hit the crossbar.
The Magpies tried their best but their best was not enough as Spurs secured their first three point of the season.