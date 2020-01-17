EPL referees to use pitchside monitors for red cards

Referees in the Premier League have been advised to start using pitchside monitors from this weekend if a VAR recommends changing a decision on a red card, Sky Sports News has confirmed.
The clarification comes after a routine meeting involving match officials in Loughborough this week.
The PGMOL and Premier League have previously recommended monitors are only used for unseen incidents or incidents which fall outside of a referee's range of expectations.
The Times has reported that new guidance has been given to match officials which states a referee should use the Referee Review Area (RRA) when the VAR wants to either upgrade a card to a red or downgrade it to a yellow.