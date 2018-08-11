EPL: Sarri win first game as Chelsea thump Huddersfield 3-1

Chelsea have started their English Premier League season in a grand style as they whipped Huddersfield Town 0-3 at the John Smith's Stadium.
Maurizio Sarri has kickstarted his life in the EPL with a win as goals from Kante, Jorginho and Pedro sealed victory for the Blues away from home.
It was the Blues who opened the scoring through Ngolo Kante who met the cross of Willian with a weak volley to give Chelsea the early lead.
Read also:EPL : Christian Atsu taste defeat as Newcastle lose 2-1 to Spurs
Chelsea quickly doubled their lead on the stroke of half time as Marcos Alonso was brought down into the 18-yard box. New signing Jorginho made no mistake as he slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.
Huddersfield dominated possession in the second half in search for the equalizing goal as they were able to pin Chelsea in their own half but were not rewarded.
Read also:EPL: Man United beat Leicester in opener
Pedro scored the last goal which killed the hopes of Huddersfield getting back into the game. The Spanish international beautifully chips the ball over the goalkeeper after collecting a pass from Hazard.
Chelsea at the end of the game proved to be too strong for Huddersfield Town as they won largely by 3-0.
These are the results for today's games in the English Premier League.