Essien meant more than a player to me -Jose Mourinho

Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Ghana international and former Chelsea player Micheal Essien meant more than a player to him.
Mourinho, who managed Essien at both Chelsea and Real Madrid in an interview disclosed the bond he formed with the Ghanaian midfielder.
"He (Essien) is more than a player to me, he is one player that took me to where he was born. He took me to the place where he was born, to the streets where he was playing football as a kid, to meet the mum, to meet everyone that grew up with him in Ghana".
"He made me fall in love with the country”.
Essien's bond with Jose Mourinho started in 2004 when he was signed by the Portuguese manager from Lyon.
Read also:7 of the richest football players in Africa
The pair met again at Real Madrid where the 35-year old played on loan in the 2012-2013 season.
https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports.html