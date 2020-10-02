Europa League draw: Arsenal to face Rapid Vienna while Tottenham land Ludogorets

The 2020/21 UEFA Europa League group stage draw has been announced at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
Arsenal have been pitted in Group B alongside Rapid Vienna, Molde and Dundalk.
Jose Mourinho will also fancy his chances of progressing with Spurs drawn against Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp.
Elsewhere, Leicester will face Braga, AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk, while Scottish title holders Celtic have been placed alongside Serie A giants AC Milan.
READ ALSO: 2020/21 Champions League draw: Messi faces Ronaldo as Man United play PSG
2020-21 Europa League group stage draw in full:
Group A: Roma, Young Boys, CFR Cluj, CSKA-Sofia
Group B: Arsenal, Rapid Wien, Molde, Dundalk
Group C: Leverkusen, Slavia Praha, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Nice
Group D: Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech
Group E: PSV, PAOK, Granada, Omonoia
Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, Rijeka
Group G: Braga, Leicester City, AEK, Zorya Luhansk
Group H: Celtic, Sparta Praha, AC Milan, LOSC
Group I: Villarreal, Qarabag, M. Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor
Group J: Tottenham, Ludogorets, LASK, Antwerp
GroupK: CSKA Moskva, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberg
Group L: Gent, Crvena Zvezda, Hoffenheim, Liberec
The group stage schedule is:
Matchday 1: October 22
Matchday 2: October 29
Matchday 3: November 5
Matchday 4: November 26
Matchday 5: December 3
Matchday 6: December 10