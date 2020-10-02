Prime News Ghana

Europa League draw: Arsenal to face Rapid Vienna while Tottenham land Ludogorets

By Vincent Ashitey
The 2020/21 UEFA Europa League group stage draw has been announced at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Arsenal have been pitted in Group B alongside Rapid Vienna, Molde and Dundalk. 

Jose Mourinho will also fancy his chances of progressing with Spurs drawn against Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp.

Elsewhere, Leicester will face Braga, AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk, while Scottish title holders Celtic have been placed alongside Serie A giants AC Milan.

2020-21 Europa League group stage draw in full:

Group A: Roma, Young Boys, CFR Cluj, CSKA-Sofia

Group B: Arsenal, Rapid Wien, Molde, Dundalk

Group C: Leverkusen, Slavia Praha, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Nice

Group D: Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech

Group E: PSV, PAOK, Granada, Omonoia

Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, Rijeka

Group G: Braga, Leicester City, AEK, Zorya Luhansk

Group H: Celtic, Sparta Praha, AC Milan, LOSC

Group I: Villarreal, Qarabag, M. Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor

Group J: Tottenham, Ludogorets, LASK, Antwerp

GroupK: CSKA Moskva, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberg

Group L: Gent, Crvena Zvezda, Hoffenheim, Liberec

The group stage schedule is:

Matchday 1: October 22

Matchday 2: October 29

Matchday 3: November 5

Matchday 4: November 26

Matchday 5: December 3

Matchday 6: December 10