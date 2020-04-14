Evans Adotey appointed as Karela United coach

Evans Adotey has been named as the new head coach of Karela United, PrimeNews can confirm.
He replaces Enos Adepah who parted ways with the club after a disappointing start to the Ghana Premier League campaign.
The former Black Maidens coach will be assisted by Mallam Yahaya as the club hopes the duo can help mount a strong challenge in the second round of the campaign.
A statement from Karela on Tuesday morning said: We are happy to announce the appointment of coaches Evans Adotey and Mallam Yahaya as head coach and Assistant respectively of our dear club. We are excited about the experience that Adotey and his assistant will bring to the club. ....we wish them the very best of luck
An elated Adotey said: I thank the board and the management on my behalf and that of my assistant for the opportunity and also call on all stakeholders of the club to rally behind us so together we can turn the fortunes of the club around”.
Chief Executive Officer, Elloeny Amande added: “The club settled on the two coaches based on their in-depth knowledge of the game and the wealth of experience they possess. We are excited to have them in our fold and we are ready to give them all the necessary support,"
Karela United sit 17th in the Ghana Premier League table in the relegation zone and coach Evans Adotey and his charges will have to start collecting points when the league resumes, if they have hopes of staying in the league.
