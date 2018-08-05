Ex-Ashgold coach C.K Akunnor says he gave his sign-on fee to the club to sign players

Ex-Ashantigold coach C.K Akunnor has revealed that he gave his sign-on fee to the management of the club to buy new players when they were in crisis.
The club looked to be heading to relegation last season but the former Black Stars captain was appointed their coach and he rescued them.
Akunnor has now made a shocking revelation that he willingly gave his sign-on fee to the club to buy new players to beef up the squad when he arrived in 2017.
“I gave out my sign-on fee to the Ashgold SC management to buy new players. When I joined, the club was in crisis.
“I thought I had to forsake my sign on fee and some other monies to help the club escape relegation and that is what I did to get some new players”, CK Akunor revealed.
Akunnor's relationship with the club went sour this season and parted ways with them when the Zylofon Cash Premier League was halted.