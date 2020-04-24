Ex-Hearts of Oak MD pleads with Ghanaians to forgive Wakaso

Former Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe has appealed to Ghanaians to forgive Mubarak Wakaso following his comments that NDC and NPP are destroying the Black Stars with politics.
The Jiangsu Sunning midfielder in a interview said nation's two big political parties NDC and NPP are among the reasons behind the Black Stars' failure at major tournaments.
Wakaso told Angel TV: I will speak the truth today. Do you know our problem about the game?
''Maybe we know but we don’t want to say it. But I think politics ruins the Blacks Stars at times. When NDC is in power, NPP doesn’t want us to win and vice versa.''
A statement which generated a lot of controversy and Wakaso suffered backlash from thousands of Ghanaians who disagreed with him.
The 29 year-old on Wednesday apologized for his comments and FIFA Marketing Consultant, Neil Armstrong is urging Ghanaians to forgive him.
“For some of us who have been in this game for so long and given Mubarak Wakaso‘s immense contribution to the national team and the level of commitment he’s always shown, I will plead with all Ghanaians to forgive him.
“It’s good that he has recognized his mistake and has duly come out to apologize. A lot of times people in similar situations wouldn’t be so keen to take responsibility for their actions but the young man has done the honorable thing and deserves to be forgiven”
Neil further said he found it hard to believe the story initially because the said player is not someone who is media friendly.
“Wakaso is not the type of player who usually talks to the media or makes public statements regarding the various national teams. So it came as surprise to me when I first heard news.”
“In fact I was convinced it was a fabricated story at first because I’ve followed Wakaso long enough to know this is the type of comments i wouldn’t attribute to him. But upon further checks I gathered he indeed made those claims but he’s also come out to withdraw the statement and begged for forgiveness.”
Armstrong concluded by advising Wakaso to learn from his mistake and be circumspect in his submissions to the media in future.