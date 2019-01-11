Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor terminate contract with Muniru Muntari, kid brother of Sulley Muntari

Muniru Sariki Sulley, kid brother to former Black Stars player Sulley Muntari, has left Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.
The 26-year-old midfielder was announced to have left the club after just a five-months stay and five appearances.
A translated Tweet from the club said:
''Announcement | Our contract with Sulley Muniru has been mutually terminated.
''Thank you Sulley Muniru 👋.''
Read also: Sulley Muntari wants to return to Black Stars
The former Liberty Professionals landed in Romanian where he first played for CFR Cluj before signing for giants Steaua București and later had a brief stint with Portuguese side Tondela.