Fatau Duada consoles Loris Karius after CL blunder

Ghana and Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has thrown his support behind under-fire Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius after his Champions League nightmare.
Karius made two unpardonable mistakes as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Fatau was also quick to jump to the defence of Karius and said only people without the technical know-how will blame the German.
Karius threw a ball at Karim Benzema to hand Madrid a second-half lead and then let a simple save through his hands to give the Spanish giants a 3-1 lead.
The second howler killed off all hope of a Liverpool comeback as Real Madrid won a third straight title.
The former AshGold goalkeeper took to Twitter to support Loris Karius who is been bashed by Liverpool supporters.
When you face difficult times, know that challenges are not sent to destroy you. They’re sent to promote, increase and strengthen you, be strong mate 🙏💪🏼@LorisKarius. Only people who are not technical will blame you and use all kind of words on you.#GkUnion pic.twitter.com/TdvraZarfB— lion 16 (@fataud1) May 27, 2018
