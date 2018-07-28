FC Politehnica Iași sign Dreams FC midfielder George Dwubeng

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC midfielder, George Dwubeng has signed for Romanian side, Fotbal Club Politehnica Iași on Saturday,28, July 2018.
George Dwubeng has signed a two-year loan deal with the Romanian top-flight side.
The 18-year-old joined Dreams FC as a youth player two seasons ago.
He broke into the first team after consistently putting up superlative performances at the youth level.
George Dwubeng found the net against Kotoko to secure all three point for the Still Believe side after slotting the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Felix Annan during the first round of the suspended league.
Former skipper of Dreams FC Leonard Owusu, who has joined Israeli side Ashdod in the ongoing transfer window was the player who assisted George Dwubeng for the goal against the Porcupine Warriors.