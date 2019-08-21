FIFA appoints normalisation committee for Egypt

The Bureau of the FIFA Council have appointed a five-member normalisation committee for the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) on Tuesday.
The decision comes after the resignation of former EFA President Hany Abou-Rida and the entire EFA board following Egypt’s disappointing 2019 AFCON campaign.
The normalisation committee will be composed of five members, with former Zamalek board member Amr Youssef Hassan El-Ganainy appointed as chairman.
Ex-EFA board member Gamal Mohamed Ali will take the role of deputy chairman, while the 2019 AFCON tournament director Mohamed Fadl is one of three members alongside Sahar Abdel Hak and Ahmed Abdallah.
According to the FIFA Council, the normalisation committee’s tasks will include the following:
- To run the daily affairs of EFA;
- To review the EFA Statutes (and other regulations where necessary) to ensure their compliance with the FIFA Statutes and requirements, and to ensure their adoption by the EFA Congress;
- To review the statutes of the EFA members and ensure their alignment with the new EFA Statutes as well as with the FIFA Statutes and requirements, and ensure that said statutes are adopted by the relevant members;
- To organise and conduct elections for all EFA members based on their new statutes;
- As a last step, to act as an electoral committee in order to organise and conduct elections of a new EFA board based on the newly aligned EFA Statutes.
No members of the committee will be allowed to stand for election for any open positions at the EFA as they will also act as an electoral committee.
The specified period of time during which the normalisation committee will perform its functions shall expire no later than 31 July 2020 or as soon as it has fulfilled all of its tasks.
Source:FIFA