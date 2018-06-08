Kwesi Nyantakyi banned by FIFA Ethics Committee

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Ethics Committee, has banned President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi from all football activities for 90 days.
The independent Ethics Committee says the duration of the ban may be extended for an additional period not exceeding 45 days.
During this time, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi is banned from all football activities at both national and international level (administrative, sports or any other). The ban comes into force immediately.
The decision was taken upon the request of the chairperson of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee carrying out the formal investigation proceedings into Mr Nyantakyi, pursuant to art. 83 par. 1 and art. 84 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics.
This ban may be as a result of a Football expose by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which captured the GFA President engaging in fraudulent acts.