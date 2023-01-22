Former GFA boss Alhaji Jawula dead

A former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Alhaji MND Jawula, has died.
The veteran football administrator died in Nashville, United States, where he was being treated for an ailment.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has commiserated with the family in a post on Twitter.
“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him,” the association tweeted.
Alhaji Jawula was chairman of the Black Starlets team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1995.
He was also Chairman of the Ghana Premiere League Management Committee until his demise.