Former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah calls on Legon Cities ahead of King Faisal clash

Former coach of the Black Stars Kwasi Appiah paid Legon Cities a visit ahead of their Ghana Premier League matchday 11 fixture against King Faisal.
Kwasi Appiah called on the Royals at their camping base in Kumasi as he delivered words of encouragement and hope following their slow start to the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.
Legon Cities will be slugging it out with King Faisal at the Len Clay Stadium on Thursday, February 20 at 3:00 pm. The match which was supposed to come off on Wednesday had a last-minute change after King Faisal's home venue, Baba Yara Stadium was shut down for renovation works.
The Royals are aiming to pick the maximum points to aid their chances of moving into the top half of the table. They lie 15th on the log a place above the relegation zone.