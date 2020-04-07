Former Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant eyes Ghana Premier League return

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant has expressed his readiness to return to the dugout anytime soon in the Ghana Premier League.
Grant has been out of work since he was sacked by the Phobians last year. The former Ghana international was appointed the head coach and director of football for Hearts of Oak on a three-year in December 2018.
His sacking came after the Phobians suffered a painful 1-0 loss to Berekum Chelsea in the match-day one of 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.
However, the 47-year-old has hinted of his readiness to coach in the Ghana Premier League again.
“Of course, l will like to return to the Ghana Premier League but for now I am spending quality time with my family”, the gaffer said in an interview with Big FM.