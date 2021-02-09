Former Kotoko defender reveals why he joined Inter Allies

Former Asante Kotoko Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has revealed why he opted to sign for fellow Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.
According to the centre back who left the Porcupines after both parties failed to reach an agreement of renewal following his contact expiration, despite clubs being interested in his services, the offer the Eleven Is To One made was too good to turn down.
"Yes, I have joined on why he joined Inter Allies FC, and the offer given to me was better than those who wanted to sign me. I know their position and will help them move out of the relegation. Asante Kotoko SC wasn't performing when I joined them but we were able to get up," Emmanuel Agyamang Badu told Pure FM.
Inter Allies on Thursday, February 9 confirmed that they have bolstered their squad with the signing of Agyeman Badu.
"Inter Allies FC is pleased to announce the signing of versatile defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu for the rest of the season.
The former Asante Kotoko center back adds quality to our squad, adding depth to the options in an area of the squad the technical had targeted for strengthening."
Agyemang Badu is expected to bring his rich experience to struggling Inter Allies who sit bottom of the league with 7 points after 13 games.
Despite Badu's signing, the club has made additions to help turn their fortunes around. They have signed 6 new players namely Sunday Henry Kalu, Kingsley Fidelis Kuku, Samuel Armah, Abdul Nassiru Hamzah, Kwabena Kyeremateng, Samuel Armah and Abdul Nassiru Hamzah.