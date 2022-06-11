GBA sends goodwill message to Samuel Takyi ahead of Mandlenkosi Sibuso fight

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) is wishing Samuel Takyi well ahead of his upcoming bout against South African boxer, Mandlenkosi Sibuso.
The Ghanaian who is now a professional boxer will mount the ring against Sibuso at the Emperors Palace in South Africa on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
GBA is confident of Takyi chaliking victory on Saturday. They called on Ghanaians to throw their support behind Ghana’s sole medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to make it two wins in his professional career after victory over Kamarudeen Boyefio in April.
Full statement
The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) wishes Samuel Takyi who turned into a Professional Boxer couple of months ago, the very best of luck in his second professional bout against South African boxer, Mandlenkosi Sibuso.
Samuel Takyi(1–0,1ko) is billed to take on Mandlenkosi Sibuso(4-1,1ko) at the Emperors Palace in South Africa, Saturday, June 11th, 2022.
The GBA has been monitoring Takyi’s training regime and has no doubt in his intuitive capabilities to use this fight as a Launching pad to his professional career.
The GBA is highly optimistic that Samuel Takyi will successfully win this fight and make it two wins in his professional career and solidify his steady rise towards winning many more success in the ring.
As the statutory body in charge of regulation, promotion, organization and development of Boxing in Ghana, it’s imperative to support you both physically and spiritually to win this fight for mother Ghana.
The GBA is by this goodwill message wishes to encourage all Ghanaians especially the Boxing fraternity to remember Samuel Takyi in their prayers to help him triumph in his fight far away in South Africa.
We know you will fight for mother Ghana and lift our flag high.