GBA wishes Richard Commey well ahead of Teofimo Lopez fight

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent a goodwill message to IBF Champion Richard Commey ahead of his fight against challenger Teofimo Lopez.
The Ghanaian will be facing the Honduran-American boxer at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday, December 14 in his second title defence since claiming the vacant title over Isa Chaniev in February.
He stopped Ray Beltran in the 8th round in his first title defence on June 28.
Ahead of Saturday's bout the GBA have thrown their weight behind the Commey to come out flying colour against Lopez.
"The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) wishes IBF World Lightweight Champion Richard Azonto Commey all the best in the defence of his against Teofimo Lopez of America scheduled for coming Saturday 14th December, 2019 at the Madison Square Garden, New York, USA.
"The GBA has been monitoring his level of preparation and training schedule in the build up to this title defence and has no doubt his capabilities to deal with whatever opposition the challenger might offer."
The GBA is confident that Richard Azonto Commey will successfully defend the title and continue his forward march towards chalking many more success in the ring."
