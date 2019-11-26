I will give everything to defend my title against Lopez - Richard Commey

IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey says he is not ready to lose his title anything soon as he is putting maximum effort to defeat challenger, Teofimo Lopez in their bout.
The Bukom native will be making the second defence of his title against Honduran-American boxer Teofimo Lopez at the Madison Square Garden on December 14.
Commey stopped Ray Beltran in the 8th round in his first title defence on June 28. According to the Ghanaian, he is not ready to relinquish his world title to Teofimo Lopez in the December bout.
“I am going to do what I do best and enjoy myself. This is a major bout for me and it holds the future. I am working hard in the gym and I am not taking anything for granted.
God knows why I got this opportunity and I believe He has something good for me and definitely, I will defend my title.”
Commey added that even though he had been training and getting ready for the bout, he would have a better idea of Lopez’s quality and abilities on the night of the bout.
“I cannot really say much in terms of what Lopez can do. I have seen bits of him but in the ring, he will be totally different. That is where I will see what he really has.”
Teofimo Lopez-Richard Commey fight will be part of an ESPN televised tripleheader, with Terence Crawford defending his WBO title in the main event against Egis Kavaliauskas.
Meanwhile, Ukranian boxer Lomachenko after defeating Luke Campbell has called for the winner of the Commey-Lopez to unify his three belts (WBC, WBA and WBO).
He wants to face either of them in the first quarter of 2020 with all four of the world titles at stake.
