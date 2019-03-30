NC: George Afriyie lauds Sammy Kuffour' inclusion

Former GFA Vice President George Afriyie has lauded the inclusion of Samuel Osei Kuffour onto the Normalization Committee.
George Afriyie is happy the ex-Bayern Munich player has been called on to the Dr Kofi Amoah-led committee due to the practical experience he has.
“I hope that the coming six months will be better. Thankfully, we have a practical person like Sammy Kuffour on the [Normalisation] Committee now.
I have worked with him several times and he has served on several committees under the GFA. He will bring a lot of experience to the normalization [committee],” he noted.
He further said that the committee has not even fulfilled even 1 of their 3 mandate and he will rate them 30%.
Kuffour, 42, replaced past Asante Kotoko board member, Kofi Dua Adoteng and will be working Normalization committee till 30 September 2019 after FIFA extended their mandate for a further six months.
