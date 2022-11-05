GFA announce 3-year partnership deal with Uber

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have signed a 3-year partnership deal with Uber as the official e-hailing partner.

Per the agreement of the contract, Uber is obliged to come up with tailor-made services for football fans who travel far and near to watch the domestic Leagues and national team matches in the Greater Accra Region, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Tamale, Takoradi, and Sunyani.

“The move is to drive football sustainability within the period of the relationship and to give football fans a special service, i.e ., dedicated pick-up and drop-off area, promo codes, very affordable discounted rates and to deliver to fans an incredible experience on match days,” a statement from the GFA read.

The deal was signed on Friday, November 4, at the headquarters of the Ghana FA in Accra.

The ceremony was attended by GFA President Kurt Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo, as well as Executive Council Members, George Amoako, and Nana Sarfo Oduro.

On the part of Uber, the company was led by Country Manager Marjorie Saint-Lot in the company of Ursula Wellington.