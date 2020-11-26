GFA, Asamoah Gyan lead tribute to Diego Maradona

Tribute from across the globe have been pouring in since the death of Diego Maradona.
Three days of national mourning have begun in Argentina after Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60.
His body will lie in state at the Casa Rosada, the seat of the Argentina government, during that time.
Maradona, who played for clubs including Barcelona and Napoli, was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous 'Hand of God' goal against England in the quarter-finals.
The Gimnasia coach had been hospitalized at the start of November, days after celebrating the landmark birthday, after complaining of low spirits and fatigue.
Tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot on the brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.
Maradona was subsequently released from hospital as an outpatient to continue his convalescence, which he carried out in his dwelling in a private neighbourhood near Tigre, northern Buenos Aires.
But on Wednesday morning he suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.
The football fraternity including the Ghana Football Association, Asamoah Gyan, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo has sent their tribute.
Rest In Peace. 💔💔💔. Thank you soo much for what you have done in the soccer world 💔💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/YqnfQFt14i— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 25, 2020
Rest in peace Diego Maradona, a legend and big part of our game's history— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 25, 2020
💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/xvbBXR9K3S
Forever in our hearts.#Argentina pic.twitter.com/5mERn1bfow— Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) November 25, 2020
Rest In Peace, Diego.— Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) November 25, 2020
Descansa en paz, Diego. pic.twitter.com/t3l2BHoomW
Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020
Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA— Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020
Unforgettable.— England (@England) November 25, 2020
Farewell, Diego. A legend of our game. pic.twitter.com/iIXGLEf7B1
Legendary 💔 pic.twitter.com/BRd5oAXV9S— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 25, 2020
We have lost a legend indeed in our game( Football).#We will missed you Diego 😭😭😭❤🖤— TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS FC (@Txiwonders) November 25, 2020
# Rest well legend. #stay safe from COVID-19. #Together we will win ❤💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/v6smHBWfpV
🙏🇦🇷 The farewell message from #Messi to Maradona pic.twitter.com/LlCrjVj6er— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020
You were always a genius. Today is a very sad day and a great loss.— Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) November 25, 2020
But you my friend are eternal.
Ciao Diego.
Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/jeNxXzM6s9