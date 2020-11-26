Prime News Ghana

GFA, Asamoah Gyan lead tribute to Diego Maradona

By Vincent Ashitey
Tribute from across the globe have been pouring in since the death of Diego Maradona.

Three days of national mourning have begun in Argentina after Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60.

His body will lie in state at the Casa Rosada, the seat of the Argentina government, during that time.

Maradona, who played for clubs including Barcelona and Napoli, was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous 'Hand of God' goal against England in the quarter-finals.

The Gimnasia coach had been hospitalized at the start of November, days after celebrating the landmark birthday, after complaining of low spirits and fatigue.

Tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot on the brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

Maradona was subsequently released from hospital as an outpatient to continue his convalescence, which he carried out in his dwelling in a private neighbourhood near Tigre, northern Buenos Aires.

But on Wednesday morning he suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

The football fraternity including the Ghana Football Association, Asamoah Gyan, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo has sent their tribute. 

 

 