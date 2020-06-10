GFA Referees manager Alexander Kotey delighted with new communications gadgets

Referees manager of the Ghana Football Association Alexander Kotey has express delight following the arrival of the new communication gadgets.
The Ghana Football Association has acquired 10 sets of referee communication gadgets for the Ghana Premier League.
The equipment, manufactured by French outfit, Vokkero, was delivered to the General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo at the GFA Headquarters in Accra on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
These communication gadgets will be used by all four match officials on match days across the nine League centres for effective communication.
READ ALSO: GFA names Alexander Kotey as Referees Manager ...