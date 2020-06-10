Prime News Ghana

GFA Referees manager Alexander Kotey delighted with new communications gadgets

By Vincent Ashitey
Referees manager of the Ghana Football Association Alexander Kotey has express delight following the arrival of the new communication gadgets.

The Ghana Football Association has acquired 10 sets of referee communication gadgets for the Ghana Premier League.

The equipment, manufactured by French outfit, Vokkero, was delivered to the General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo at the GFA Headquarters in Accra on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

These communication gadgets will be used by all four match officials on match days across the nine League centres for effective communication.

This Alexander Kotey believes will reduce referees’ margin of error on matchdays.

It will serve as the second,third and fourth eye.

“It is a very critical tool in refereeing now that we are in the age of technology.

“Here in Ghana we don’t have VAR so the most important tool is the communication gadget and it will help us a lot,” he told Citi Sports.

Referees in the top flight officiated the first fifteen games of the season without the communication gadgets before the league was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Alexander Kotey was last month named the Referees Manager of Ghana Football Association and will be reporting to the General Secretary.

His duties include:

- Assist the Referees Committee

- Implement decisions adopted by the Referees Committee

- Carry out all tasks related to the logistics of Refereeing

- Carry out all administrative duties of the Refereeing Department, and

- Implement programmes to develop Referees according to the guidelines approved by the Referees Committee.

 