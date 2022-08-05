GFA rescind decision to accept only Ghana card for player registration

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reversed its decision to accept only the National Identification Card (Ghana card) as the only identity for the registration of players for the upcoming football season.
The GFA in a letter sent to all clubs in the aforementioned leagues has reversed its decision following complaints over the difficulties in the acquisition of the card.
According to the country's football governing body, the use of Ghana card is optional for the upcoming season but will be mandatory for the 2023/24 season.
READ ALSO: Using only Ghana card for new voters register will disenfranchise millions - Afari Gyan cautions
The registration exercise for the premier league will end on August 15, 2022, which will pave way for the start of the 2022/2023 Betpawa Ghana premier league.
“The GFA letter dated April 7, 2022 on the above-mentioned informing all clubs affiliated to the GFA to register their players and officials by using the NATIONAL IDENTIFICATION CARD (GHANA CARD) refers.
“Kindly be informed that, due to the challenges with the acquisition process of the Ghana Card and the deadline for the Registration Window, the GFA has postponed the usage of the Ghana Card as the only proof of identification for the registration of players and officials for the 2023/2024 Season.
“Consequently, the use of the Ghana Card is optional for the 2022/2023 football season, however, clubs are encouraged to use it for the registration of players and officials who have the Ghana Card.
“The GFA wishes to advise clubs to be proactive in the acquisition of the Ghana Card by their players and officials who have not yet received their Ghana Card.
“It is the hope of the GFA that clubs will make use of the period from now to the start of the 2023/2024 season to do the needful as no further dispensation would be granted,” the letter ended.
In April, the Ghana FA announced that the only requirement for the registration of players in the Premier League, Division One League, and Women’s Premier League for the upcoming season will be the Ghana card.