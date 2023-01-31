GFA slaps Emmanuel Gyamfi with 5-match ban for misconduct against Kotoko goalkeeper

Aduana FC player Emmanuel Gyamfi has been handed a 5-match ban by the Disciplinary Committee following a sporting misconduct against Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare in a betPawa Premier League game at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa.
The player was charged by the GFA prosecutor following the incident after which he put in a strong defence. However, Gyamfi has been banned for five betPawa Premier League matches and fine Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc2,000) having conceded previous warnings issued to the player some time ago.
"EMMANUEL GYAMFI is given a five (5) match suspension in the Premier League with immediate effect.
EMMANUEL GYAMFI is also fined an amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc2,000.00). EMMANUEL GYAMFI is
warned that any future misconduct may result in a more severe punishment," potions of the ruling read.