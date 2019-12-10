GFA to hold Congress on December 19

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold it’s Ordinary Congress on Thursday 19th December 2019 at Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.
This will be the maiden congress under the leadership of Kurt E.S Okraku.
Delegates are expected to convene at the venue on the said date to deliberate on activities preceding the upcoming football season and to usher in the new season.
The agenda for the ordinary Congress includes:
1: Appointment of Independent Committees members for a 4 year mandate as required by the GFA Statutes:
Ethics Committee
Disciplinary Committee
Appeals Committee
Elections Committee
2: Election of final member from the Regional Football Association (RFA) between Central regional RFA chairman, Robert Duncan and the Upper East RFA chairman, Salifu Zida.
The Congress is expected to begin 9am prompt.
Source: ghanafa.org