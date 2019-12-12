GFA to launch 2019/2020 football season on December 20

The Ghana Football Association has announced plans to launch the upcoming football season.
According to a release signed by the communications department, the 2019/2020 football season will be launched on December 20.
The release read: "The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will formally launch the 2019/2020 football season on Friday 20th December 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 5 pm.
This event is taking place within the framework of the Football Association’s calendar of events for the 2019/2020 football season, which kicks off on the weekend of December 27-29, 2019.
Members of the media are respectfully invited to cover the event, which will have the top hierarchy of the GFA, distinguished guests and members of the football fraternity in attendance."
Clubs have stepped up preparations ahead of the upcoming season as they have engaged in a series of friendlies to keep up in shape.