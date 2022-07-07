GFA 'welcome' Mohammed Salisu to Black Stars

Mohammed Salisu has become the latest player to agree to play for the senior national team, the Black Stars.
Southampton center-back joins Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford Yeboah as player who has completed nationality switches.
Salisu has made himself available for future Black Stars call-ups after several talks with key officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
🤝🏼 | It was never in doubt✌🏽
- Welcome home Mohammed Salisu 😊#BlackStars | #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/Gq4Jhsf0pN— Black Stars 🇬🇭 (@GhanaBlackstars) July 7, 2022
The 23-year-old has been on the radar of the GFA for more than two years in a bid to lure him to play for Ghana.
The former Real Valladolid player held talks with various coaches of the senior national team since 2019, firstly under then trainer Kwasi Appiah, then Charles Akonnor before subsequently with Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac and new head coach Otto Addo.
Salisu was recently visited in the UK by GFA president Kurt Okraku and it is believed the defender gave him his word that he will be available for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.