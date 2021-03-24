GHALCA holds fruitful meeting with Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

The Executive Council of Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) held a fruitful meeting with Sports Minister Hon. Mustapha Ussif and officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Tuesday.
The meeting centered among other things the push to get the financial support the Government promised the Division One League and the Women teams.
The meeting also centered on financial support for Premier Division Clubs in a bid to ease the financial burden on the Clubs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Council offered its unflinching support to the newly appointed minister.
Meanwhile, GHALCA announced that their new committee members for the next four years will be unveiled this week.
The body recently finished their elections which have seen top members take up positions for the next four years.
The newly elected persons will be outdoored on 26th March, 2021.
LIST OF GHALCA COMMITTEES AND THEIR MEMBERSHIP TO BE OUTDOORED ON FRIDAY MARCH 26, 2021
ADVOCACY AND INT. RELATIONS
1.Ing. Dr Nana Ato Arthur - Chairman
2. Mr Fred Pappoe - Vice chairman
3. Dr Evans Danso Aggrey - Member
4. Mr Kwasi Agyeman - Member
5. Mr Frank Asiedu - Member
6. Mrs Doris Serwaa Gyamfi - Member
7. Mr Tamimu Issah - Member
*BUSINESS AND SPONSORSHIP COMMITTEES*
1. Dr Kofi Amoah Abban - Chairman
2. Mr Rex Danquah - Vice - chairman
3. Mr Christopher Demanya- Member
4. Mr Samuel Boakye Boateng- Member
5. Mr Martinson Obeng- Member
6. Ms. Juliet Barwuah - Member
7. Mr Elloeny Amande - Member
8. Mr Alex Ackumey- Member
9. Mr Samuel Boateng Akutsa
LEGAL COMMITTEE
1. Emmanuel Larbi Amoah Esq. - Chairman
2. Dennis Adjei Dwomoh Esq- Vice Chairman
3. Benedicta Lasi Esq- Member
4. Benedicta Mawusi Fianoo Esq - Member
5. Enam Dzakpasu Esq - Member
*CONSTITUTION REVIEW COMMITTEE*
1. Dr Ransford Abbey - Chairman
2. Mr Jones Alhassan- Abu - Vice- Chairman
3 Lawyer Enam Dzakpasu - Member
4. Lawyer Kweku Eyiah - Member
5. Mr Oloboi Commodore
6. Mr Ashford Tettey-Oku - Member
COMPETITION & EVENTS COMMITTEE
1. Mr Samuel Aboabire - Chairman
2. Mr Takyi Arhin - Vice- Chairman
3. Mr Collins Amalo - Member
4. Mr Jonas Djane - Member
5. Nana Amankwah Kwakye - Member
6. Mr Felix Bewu - Member
7. Ms Anita Wiredu-Minta - Member
EDUCATION AND CAPACITY BUILDING COMMITTEE
1. Mr Ashford Tetteh -Oku - Chairman
2. Ms. Linda Ansong - Member
3. Mr James Essilfie- Member
4. Mr Isaac Noah Asare- Member
5. Mr Ralph Gyambrah - Member
6. Mr Barimah Otuo Acheampong - Member
7. Mr Eugene Jacquaye- Member