GHALCA want us to truncate the season - Dan Kweku Yeboah

CAF/FIFA Liaison team Spokesperson, Dan Kweku Yeboah has revealed that the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) have advised the liaison team to truncate the suspended Zylofon Cash Premier League.
The local league has been suspended following Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece which captured over 70 referees taking bribes to influence matches.
FIFA have appointed the liaison team to preside over football due to the banned on GFA officials thus, preventing them from carrying out their duties.
The CAF/FIFA Liaison team met GHALCA to discuss the way forward with regards to the Zylofon Cash Premier League.
After the meeting, the Spokesperson CAF/FIFA Liaison team revealed that GHALCA advised them to truncate the league and start afresh.
"GHALCA advised us to discontinue the league. They want us to truncate the season."
"We wrote to them on that matter and they replied specifically to that. As to whether we being fair to Aduana stars or not is another issue because they've many outstanding matches".
"Until things get normalised the liaison team is the only legally recognized body to run football affairs in the country"
The Liaison team Spokesperson also explained the manner in which the 10 Black Princesses travelled to France.
"The person who processed the Black Princesses visas had a technical problem. Some players mixed their passport with that of the general public so the visa arrived late"
