'Ghana and penalties don't click' - Fans react to Black Meteors poor penalty kicks against Cote d'Ivoire

Cote d'Ivoire beat the Black Meteors on penalties to become the first nation to reach the Final of this year's CAF U-23 AFCON.
The Ivorians edge Ghana 3-2 on penalties after a pulsating 2-2 draw game in 120 minutes. Yaw Yeboah and Evans Mensah strike cancelled out Youssouf Dao brace to send the game in penalties.
Emmanuel Cudjoe, Evans Mensah and Kwabena Owusu missed from the spot for Ghana as Cote d'Ivoire emerged victorious 3-2 on penalties.
Ghanaians have reacted after the game, they are worried about the recent failures from 12 yards which are costing the nation in tournaments.
READ ALSO: U-23 AFCON: Ghana's Olympics hope rest on 3rd place game after defeat to Cote d'Ivoire
https://twitter.com/_MrPatryk/status/1196832793495560192