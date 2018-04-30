Nyantakyi will lose if he contests 2019 GFA elections-George Afriyie

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie says his former boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, will lose the 2019 GFA Presidency if he seeks re-elections.
George Afriyie, who was recently sacked as Vice President of the GFA, speaking on Accra based Asempa FM on Monday April 30, 2018, noted that Nyantakyi should not seek re-election or else he will lose.
"I don't speak to club reps but I speak to club owners and the information I have is if Nyantakyi decides to contest 2019 GFA elections, he will lose".
There have been several brouhahas surrounding the GFA in the last few weeks which led to the dismissal of George Afriyie.
The embattled owner of Division one side, Okyeman Planets, declared his intentions to contest the 2019 GFA elections.
The declaration coincided with the celebration of Mr. Afriyie's birthday party last month.
George Afriyie alleged that, the GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi who has been the GFA's President for thirteen years, has not watched up to forty Ghana Premier League matches.
Mr. Nyantakyi has said on several platforms that he will not seek re-election when his tenure ends in 2019.
But the CAF President, Dr. Ahmad Ahmad recently advise Mr. Nyantakyi to seek re-election if the government and the football people want him to do so.
With the new twist to Ghana Football, the 2019 GFA elections could be highly contested as several football administrators could come out and contest.
