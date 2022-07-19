Ghana host Egypt in first leg of Beach Soccer AFCON qualifiers in Accra

Ghana’s Beach Soccer team will host Egypt in the first leg of the qualifiers for the 2022 Beach Soccer African Cup of Nations this Saturday, July 23, 2022.
The two teams will face off in the first leg in Ghana this weekend before jetting off to Cairo for the second leg on August 5.
The match will be played at the Laboma beach in Accra.
Head coach, Kotey has named 22 players in the Black Sharks squad for the game on Saturday.
In all, 14 teams are taking part in the final round of qualifiers, with the seven winners making it through to the AFCON tournament in Mozambique.
In some other key matchups, defending champions, Senegal take on Cameroon while Cote d’Ivoire face Morocco.
Full list of fixtures: