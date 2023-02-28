Ghana needs $8.5m to host 2023 Para Games - LOC chair

Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) Dr Chris Boadi-Men­sah has said Ghana will need $8.5m for a suc­cessful hosting of the first African Para Games later this year.

The amount, according to him would go into the pro­vision of disability-friendly facilities and other logistics to host 36 countries in Ghana.

He revealed this when the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, inaugurated the LOC for the games and opening of the African Paralympic Com­mittee (AfPC) Secretariat in Accra on Friday.

The LOC membership has Dr Boadi-Mensah as Chair­person, Dr Bello Bella Bitu­gu, Juliana Addo-Yobo, Reks Brobbey, Henry Tachie-Men­sah, Saddick Adams, Gifty Afia Oware Aboagye, Osman Ali, Eric Kissi and Dr Hayat Khattab.

Inaugurating the LOC, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif said, he had no doubt over the LOC’s competence to deliver a spectacle, saying that, “This is another mile­stone for sports development in the country to compliment the government’s agenda for inclusiveness in sports and other aspects of the econo­my,” he stated.

He also urged the Execu­tive Committee of the AfPC to reap the full benefit of hosting its secretariat for the benefit of the entire conti­nent.

The President of AfPC, Mr Samson Deen, commended the Sports Minister for his efforts towards the construc­tion of the secretariat and the upcoming Games.

“This is a manifestation of a promise made, following my election two years ago, that I would ensure that the African Para Games is held; we are on the right path to do it,” he stated.

The event he said, would be a ‘Stand Alone Multi-Sport Para Event’ for athletes to seek qualification to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.