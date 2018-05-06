Ghana Premier League: Medeama beat Dreams, Liberty defeat Karela 1-0

Matchday twelve of the Ghana Premier League have been played at various league centres with interesting results so far.
At the T&A Park, Medeama SC defeated Dreams FC 2-0. Two second-half goals from Kwasi Donsu(66) and
Eric Kwakwa(86) was enough to hand the Tarkwa based side all three points.
Dreams have won only one away game in this year's Ghana Premier League.
Dansoman based side Liberty Professionals picked up their second home win in the League this season.
A solitary strike from Alex Ofori Acheampong in the 54th minute ensured Liberty carry all three points.
Kumasi Asante Kotoko will take on Bechem United at 6: PM.